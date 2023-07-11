First Lady never ordered Aso Rock Chapel shut – Presidency

According to a statement by her Special Adviser on Media, Busola Kukoyi, there was no time the First Lady made such order, adding the chapel is still functioning as there is still a weekly fellowship held there.

“Our attention has been drawn to a story making the rounds on social media about the purported closure of the As Rock Chapel by the First Lady of Nigeria, Sen Olurermi Tinubu OON,CON.

“We wish to state categorically that this is a fabrication and totally false representation of the true situation, as the First Lady at no time gave such directive that the Chapel be shut and the keys handed over to Her Excellency.

“Presently there are weekly fellowships going on at the Chapel.

“However, Mr President is yet to appoint a Chaplain for the chapel after the exit of the last Chaplain, as he only reserves the right to appoint a Chaplain for the Chapel,” the statement reads.