‘Forgery’: We’re not planning to sue JAMB, says Anambra pupil’s father

Romanus Ejikeme, father of Mmesoma, says his family has no plan to sue the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) over the forgery allegation against her daughter.

On Sunday, the board said Mmesoma allegedly manipulated her result to “deceive the public to fraudulently obtain a scholarship and other recognitions”.

But the student dismissed the allegation and maintained that she printed the result from JAMB portal.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday in Nnewi, Anambra state, Romanus said his family has “left everything to God to judge”.

He, however, insisted that his daughter did not forge her result as alleged.

“My daughter studies so hard that even when you ask her to go to bed late in the night, she will insist on reading more because she wants to study Medicine and Surgery,” he said.

“After all the stress, someone will say her result was forged. I have no doubt about this matter. I’m sure my daughter did not forge the result and we are ready to go to any length to prove it.

“I only feel bad that after what my daughter has gone through reading for the exams, that she is being denied her legitimate score.

“Since this allegation of my daughter forging her JAMB result broke out, both my wife and my daughter have been feeling very sad. My daughter is traumatised.

“We want a diligent investigation into this matter.”

Romanus had earlier alleged that his daughter’s result was given to another person.