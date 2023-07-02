France riots: Onanuga wants security agencies to call Charly Boy to order over post

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, aka Charly Boy has been criticized over his position on the ongoing protests in France.

Reacting to Charly Boy’s post on social media on the mass protests in France, the Media Director of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, accused the singer of inciting Nigerian youths.

On Saturday, the musician took to social media, urging Nigerian youths to take a cue from the France riots and “fight the system letting them down”.

But reacting via his Twitter page, Onanuga described the musician’s post as “highly irresponsible”.

Onanuga, therefore, urged the security operatives in the country to “call him to order immediately”.

“Highly irresponsible for a 73-year-old man Charly Boy asking ‘exceptional Nigerian youths’ to burn down the ‘criminal enterprise’, which he called Nigeria. The security agencies should call this old man to order immediately,” he wrote.

Shedding more light on his earlier post, Charly said he did not incite the youths as assumed. “I no ask anybody to go burn anywhere. As it concerns France, I feel is their Kama hunting them. I only charged the exceptional Nigerian youths to take their destiny in their hands. If the judiciary fails to dispense justice, the last hope of the common man should be the common man,” he wrote.

The killing of Naël, a 17-year-old boy by a police officer during a traffic stop in Nanterre, a French town, on June 27, sparked the protests in France.