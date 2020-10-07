Freedom of Information on the right direction in Kano – Commissioner

The Kano State Commissioner for Information, Mallam Garba Muhammad has said that as far as freedom of Information is concerned, Kano is in the right direction.

Speaking while receiving the management of Image Merchants Promotion Ltd led by Mallam. Yushau A. Shuaib in his office noted that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has set a record of never harassing, threatening or intimidating Journalists in the state.

“Because of his level of education and exposure, the governor understands the media and makes the job of my office as Information Commissioner very easier. In quoting my Governor, he would usually say, even if a story is positive or negative, what matters more is the reality of the content being reported, where it is negative he takes steps towards the desired action.” The Commissioner said.

He stated that as a result of this gain, instead of being distracted with crisis management, he can focus his attention better on capacity building for Information Officers across the State.

He, therefore, agreed to partner with the PRNigeria Centre for Strategic Communication and Arewa Agenda in training programmes for Information Officers and public relations officers in the state. He also pledged to collaborate with the Women Affairs Ministry for Digital Training and Empowerment Programmes for women in the State, before the end of the year.

“We are well aware of the effect COVID-19 has on the people and I agree we need to do a lot in terms of using various ways and mechanisms to ensure people are empowered again.

“As for equipping information officers, capacity is key, we have been doing a lot already, and I assure that we will continue to do more especially with innovations in information dissemination. We need to train and retrain and I can assure that before the end of this year, we will do that with you.”

Responding, Yushau Shuaib who is also the publisher of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential appreciated the Commissioner’s gesture to partner with the media outfit in organising training programmes for a segment of people in Kano.

He assured the commissioner that the PRNigeria Centre and Arewa Agenda platform for national development are ever ready to work hand in hand with the state government in taking information dissemination and management to the next level.