FRSC Recovers, Returns Accident Victim’s N3.2m

On Tuesday, the family of an accident victim in the state received N3. 2 million back from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kogi Sector Command.

The money, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), belongs to Mrs. Beatrice Ehimare who was hurt in a car accident on January 23 on the Lokoja-Abuja route.

Unit Commander RS8.38 Gegu gave the victim’s son, Mr. David Ehimare, the money that had been found.

Corps Commander Stephen Dawulung, the Kogi Sector Commander, praised the officers and soldiers for their assiduity and patriotism during the ceremony that was conducted in Lokoja.

I would like to state once more that my Command is determined to carry out its responsibility to save lives and preserve property with the utmost dedication, diligence, and integrity for which the FRSC is renowned. As a Command, we hope for Mrs. Beatrice to have a speedy recovery from the harm she suffered in the regrettable car accident that happened on Monday.

“We thus encourage drivers to refrain from speeding and other unsafe driving practices that may put them at risk for traffic collisions that may endanger the lives of innocent passengers,” Dawulung stated.

The victim was a passenger in an eight-seater Siena Commercial Bus traveling from Edo to Abuja when it lost control at the Ohono Bridge near Gegu on the Lokoja-Abuja expressway at around 2.30 p.m.

Three people were killed when the bus crashed beneath the bridge, and four others, including Ehimare, were injured.

The injured were rescued by FRSC personnel, who then transported them for medical treatment to Ideal Hospital, Koton-Karfe, and Specialist Hospital Lokoja.

The N3.2 million was one of the goods found at the scene, and on Tuesday, the owner was found and given their money back in full.