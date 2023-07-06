FUTA begins test-run of App developed by student

The Federal University of Technology, Akure( FUTA) has begun the test run of an application developed by student of the institution.

This is contained in a statement on Thursday in Akure by the institution’s Deputy Director, Corporate Communications, Adegbenro Adebanjo,\

“Following the approval of the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Akure, (FUTA), Prof. Adenike Oladiji , the library of the institution has begun the pilot test run of software developed by a student for access control.

“The software, named TouchNut developed by a team led by a 400 Level student of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mr Daniel Adeniyi, is now being used to regulate entry and exit of students into the Albert Ilemobade Library and to monitor the library’s activities,” he said.

He stated that Adeniyi explained that the major advantage of the software was that it provided an easy-to-use identification system that helped the security unit to monitor the activities that would go on in the library.

According to him, TouchNut provides an intranet server that contains students’ information and it comes with an intranet connection.

He said that the software application server was also well-secured.

” Adeniyi pointed out that with the TouchNut app, students can borrow books and members of staff of the library will not need to worry about their return on their respective expiration dates because the software will track down student’s card and notify the staff.

“The TouchNut identification Software will be useful to three major units in the library. First is the security unit as it helps them check people in and out of the library.

“ Second is the circulation unit because it helps create user profiles for students, develop and assign cards as well.

“ And lastly is the Management Unit because the management has complete oversight of everything that happens in the library.”

He said the application would be deployed to other areas of activities on the campus.

“After the test run, steps will be taken for the deployment of the software in other relevant areas including campus shuttle transportation.

“Students of FUTA are being helped on the path of products development, registration of their intellectual property and its commercialization.”