FUTA lecturer, student win international prizes

Dr. Omamuyovwi Ijomone of the Department of Human Anatomy, School of Health and Health Technology (SHHT), Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, has been awarded €20, 000 upon the recommendation of the International Brain Research Organization (IBRO) fellowships, Travel Grants and Return Home Program (RHP) Committee.

The award which is part of the 2018/2019 IBRO Return Home Fellowship is to enable him start up laboratory activities and research work. The International Brain Research organization IBRO Post-Doctoral Research Fellowship helped in supporting Ijomone’s one year Post-Doctoral position at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, United States of America, in the year 2017.

In a letter conveying the message, the Director of Professional Development Programs, Rebecca Hadid, PhD wrote “we congratulate you on what we hope will be a valuable individual award and we wish you the best in establishing your laboratory”

Also a student of the Department of Human Anatomy, Elemoso Tunde Temidayo has won the Undergraduate Achievement Award of the Society for Endocrinology, United Kingdom for emerging as the best student in his category. Elemoso is currently the best ranked student on the Dean’s List of the department, with a CGPA of 4.82.

The Undergraduate Achievement Award is given to encourage excellence in the study of endocrinology related courses by recognizing outstanding work from undergraduate students. The accolade comes with a certificate of award and sum of £300 from the Society.

The acting head of department of Anatomy, who is currently the departmental representative to the Society for Endocrinology, Dr Victor Ukweanya said that Elemoso has indicated interest in using `the fund to execute his undergraduate research project.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape has since congratulated Ijomone and Elemeso for the awards. He noted with pride that the department is contributing its quota to make FUTA the great citadel of learning and Centre of excellence that it is noted for. Professor Fuwape urged them not to relent in attaining excellence in academic research and scholarship.