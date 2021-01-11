FUTA resumes January 18

Management of the Federal University of Technology (FUTA) Akure has fixed January 18 for the resumption of academic activities.

It warned students not to return to campus, under any guise, before the date of resumption.

A statement by the institution’s Deputy Director, Corporate Communications and Protocol, Adegbenro Adebanjo, said the decision to resume academic activities was reached at its Senate meeting last week.

The statement urged all returning students to strictly adhere to all safety precautions, protocols and guidelines put in place by the university against COVID-19.

The statement reads in parts: “Students should ensure they come with their facemasks which must be worn at all times in and around the University. The wearing of face masks and rule of social distancing will be strictly enforced.

“The university will provide sanitizers and handwashing points at strategic places however students are advised to also come with their personal hand sanitisers.”