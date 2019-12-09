Ganduje appoints Emir Sanusi to head Kano Council of Chiefs

The Kano State Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has appointed His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir of Kano Emirate, as Chairman Kano State Council of Chiefs.

Other members of the State Council of Chiefs are all other Four First Class Emirs of Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Alhaji Dr Tafida Abubakar (Autan Bawo), Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II and Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir, who are also automatic members of the Council, as enshrined in the State Emirate Council Law.

According to a statement by Abba Anwar, the Chief Press secretary to Governor, on Monday, indicated that, Section 4(2) gives other members of the council as Secretary to the State Government, Commissioner for Local Governments, five (5) Chairmen of Local Government Councils one each from the Local Government Council where the Emir’s palace is situated.

Others according to this Section comprises at least Ten (10) Kingmakers, 2 each from the Five (5) Emirates mentioned under Section 3(1) of the Law, Chief Imam of each Emirate.

Governor Ganduje urged all the Council members to utilize the opportunity to serve the people in the state and to strengthen the Emirates and the traditional system of administration in the State in advising the state government, more particularly on security matters.