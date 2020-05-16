Gbajabiamila restates govt’s commitment to address IDPs challenges

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to addressing various challenges facing Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the country.

Gbajabiamila said this in a statement issued by Lanre Lasisi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, on Friday in Abuja.

The speaker made the commitment during his outreach programme at the Durumi IDP Camp, where he donated food and sanitary items to the Durumi and Kuchigoro IDP camps.

Represented by Hamzat Baba, Special Assistant on IDPs, the speaker urged the displaced persons not to despair and assured them that they had not been forgotten and would not be left behind.

He said efforts would be made to ensure that every Nigerian that had suffered the misfortune of being forced to flee their homes would be encouraged to return to productive livelihood.

Gbajabiamila donated over three hundred bags of rice, cartons of vegetable oil, cartons of noodles, packs of hand sanitisers and bags of face masks among other items.

“We are here to extend our arms of fellowship to our brothers and sisters who, in flight from conflict and deprivation, have come to find a measure of peace in the protection of this camp.

“We have come bearing gifts which we hope will in some small way, help to improve the circumstances of life for all those who are resident in this camp.

“More than that, we have come bearing assurances that you have not been forgotten and you will not be left behind,” he said.

The speaker also made a commitment of his time in office, to ensure a return to productive livelihood for all citizens of Nigeria who suffered the misfortune of being forced to choose between dying at home and running away to survive.

“Allow us the honour of spending the day with you as brothers and sisters, and may God bless and keep us all through the challenges of the present times,” the speaker said.

Responding, Idris Halidu, the Coordinator/Spokesman of Abuja-based IDPs, commended the gesture of the speaker, adding that Gbajabiamila was the first lawmaker to remember IDPs in Abuja since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The speaker has been around for a long time and we know him, he is not a bench warmer; he has been very active and proactive.

“He is the first to remember us since the outbreak of this pandemic. As we thank him for this kind gesture, we implore him to help to resuscitate the IDPs Bill.

“It passed second reading in the Eighth National Assembly but could not go further. We want to encourage him to assist in revisiting the bill,” the IDPs spokesman said.