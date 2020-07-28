Gbemisola Saraki thanks Buhari for naming Ajaokuta train station after her father

Gbemisola Saraki, minister of state for transportation and daughter of Olusola Saraki, says naming the Ajaokuta train station after her late father is a testament to his life’s work.

Saraki, a senator in the second republic and father to Bukola Saraki, ex-senate president, was among the prominent Nigerians whom President Muhammadu Buhari named some train stations after on Monday.

Expressing gratitude in a statement, the minister said the people of Kwara and Kogi are tied by history, adding that her father dedicated his life in service of the states.

Kogi state was formed from parts of Kwara and Benue states in in 1991.

She said naming the station after her father is a “recognition of his contributions to the socio- economic and political development of the Old Kwara State and the federation”.

“On behalf of the family of the late Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki, I express a deep appreciation to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency President Muhammad Buhari, GCFR, for naming the Ajaokuta Train Station after our beloved father and renowned statesman, Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki,” she said in a statement.

“The people of Kwara and Kogi have for long been closely tied by history and culture. The late Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki ardently dedicated his life to an unwavering service of the people of old Kwara state and the federation, bestowing this honour is a recognition of his contributions to the socio- economic and political development of the Old Kwara State and the federation.

“Naming the Ajaokuta Train Station after our late father is a a testament to his life’s work for the advancement of these States. We have no doubt that the construction of the Ajaokuta Train Station by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration will contribute immensely to the economic development of our beloved country, Nigeria.

“We commend your leadership and commitment to resuscitating rail transportation in the country through the assiduous and enviable effort of the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and reaffirm the support of the family in the realisation of your laudable efforts.”

Buhari also named train stations after Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, among others.