Geoffrey Onyeama recovers from COVID-19 after three weeks

Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, has tested negative for COVID-19.

Onyeama announced his recovery from the disease on Twitter. The minister said he spent three weeks in isolation after he discovered he had contracted COVID-19 on July 18.

“By the very special grace of God my latest #COVID19 test result came back NEGATIVE after three weeks isolation,” said Onyeama.

“I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and numerous well-wishers, who through their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support and encouragement never let me walk alone”

Onyeama, who is a member of the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19, is the first minister in the Buhari administration to contract the disease.

Besides Onyeama, some other top government officials who contracted the virus include the late Abba Kyari, former chief of staff to Buhari; Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna; Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo governor; Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti governor, and Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), there are 47,290 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

While 33,609 patients have been discharged, the country has recorded 956 deaths.

There are over 20 million confirmed cases globally.