Ghana records highest COVID-19 cases in West Africa after easing lockdown

Ghana has the highest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Africa.

According to data obtained from the World Health Organisation, no fewer than 4,012 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ghana.

The country witnessed increased cases of the virus after lifting a three-week lockdown in its two major cities on April 20.

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana cited improved coronavirus testing and the “severe” impact of the restrictions on the poor and vulnerable for lifting the lockdown in the country.

Ghana became the country with the highest COVID-19 cases in West Africa after its total cases jumped by nearly 30 per cent in a single day.

The overall number of cases in Ghana rose to 4,012, including 18 deaths, from 3,091 on Thursday.

The country recorded 921 cases within 24 hours, barely 18 days after easing its lockdown.

At present, South Africa with 8,895 COVID-19 cases has the highest number of infections in Africa, followed by Algeria with 5,369 cases; Ghana – 4,012; Nigeria – 3,912; Cameroon – 2,265; Guinea 2,009; Côte d’Ivoire – 1,602; Senegal – 1,551; Democratic Republic of the Congo – 937; Niger – 795; Burkina Faso- 736; Mali – 668; Kenya – 621; and Gabon also has 620 cases.

Nigeria’s coronavirus cases rose to 3,912 after the President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a gradual easing of lockdown in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun States on May 4.

The President had on March 29 imposed a 14-day lockdown in the FCT and the two states to contain the spread of the virus. At the end of the 14 days, which terminated on April 13, the President extended the lockdown by another 14 days.