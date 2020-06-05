Girl, 17, boyfriend fake own kidnap

A 17year-old girl, Seun Adekunle of 32 Agura road Abeokuta and her 25year-old boyfriend, Basit Olasunkanmi have been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for faking the kidnap of the girl.

They were arrested following a report by the mother of the girl one Bukky Adekunle who reported at Enugada police division on Thursday that she sent her daughter to Lafenwa market on the 1st of June 2020 and has not returned since then.

She stated further that she received a call from someone two days later who claimed to have kidnap the girl and demanding for the sum of N500,000 as ransom if she likes to see her daughter alive.

The mother said the caller also warned her not to make mistake of reporting to the police if she still needs her daughter.

According to a release signed by the Police PRO, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the DPO Enugada division, SP Baba Hamzat quickly led his detectives on technical and intelligence based investigation which led them to the hideout where the girl and her boyfriend are hibernating and pretending to be with kidnappers.

They were promptly arrested and brought to the station.

Oyeyemi said preliminary investigation revealed that the boyfriend who is a butcher was the one who brainwashed the girl and lured her into the devilish plan because he needed money to settle some only God knows problem.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and possible prosecution