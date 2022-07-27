Girl Stabs Boyfriend To Death In Edo

The police in Edo State have arrested a girl, Favor Oyhou, for stabbing her boyfriend, Paul Handsome (25), to death in Auchi, Etsako West LGA, on July 23, following a misunderstanding.

The state’s police spokesman, Chidi Nwanbuzor, said the suspect was giving useful information and would be charged to court soon.

He further disclosed that the police rescued three kidnapped traditional worshippers on July 25.

He said the victims went to a river for prayers along the Benin-Abraka road at Ugo community when they were kidnapped, but that they were later abandoned in the bush following a police chase.