Girma Wake, Ethiopian Airlines chairman, resigns, two weeks after Nigeria Air launch

Girma Wake, an aviation industry executive, has resigned from his position as board chairman of Ethiopian Airlines.

According to The Reporter, Ethiopia’s federal authorities are yet to disclose the reason for his resignation.

Wake confirmed that he was no longer serving in the role, but refused to elaborate on the circumstances surrounding his exit from the company, the Reporter said.

Yilma Merdasa, commander of the Ethiopian air force, was appointed to replace him as the board chairman of the company.

“Ethiopian Airlines Group welcomes Lieutenant General Yilma Merdassa and wishes him success in his new role,” the carrier announced on Monday.

Speaking about Wake, the airline said he “provided effective guidance to the group, sharing his wealth of experience in the aviation field” during his tenure as management board chairman.

Wake joined the Ethiopian Airlines board in 2018, having served as the airline’s chief executive officer (CEO) from 2004 to 2011.

He became board chairman of the airline in April 2022. In total, he has served the airline for more than 30 years.

Wake also served as the board chairman of Rwanda Air and adviser to the minister of transport in Rwanda.

His resignation comes amid the outrage over the inauguration of Nigeria Air three days to the end of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Ethiopian Airlines owns a 49 percent equity stake in Nigeria Air.

Dapo Olumide, chief executive officer (CEO) of the national carrier, had said the aircraft used for the unveiling of the Nigeria Air was a chartered flight from Ethiopian Airlines.

Speaking on the issue, Hadi Sirika, former minister of aviation, on Sunday, said although the plane was chartered, the government was not responsible for paying for the flight.