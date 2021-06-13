Give Nigerians the change they desire, Oyegun tells APC

John Oyegun, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked the ruling party to give Nigerians the change they have always yearned for.

Speaking at a book launch in Abuja on Sunday, Oyegun said the APC should be responsive to the desires of Nigerians.

The book, titled, ‘APC’s litmus test, Nigerian democracy and politics of change’, was written by Salihu Lukman, director-general, Progressives Congress Forum (PGF).

Oyegun said Nigerians have desired change for many years, and that as a “progressive” government, it is proper for the party to address the demands.

He, however, lamented that “economic forces” have disrupted the good intentions the party had before it took over from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.

“We are in charge today; a progressive government, a progressive regime, and I think it is proper that we show that to the nation when the people want some degree of change,” NAN quoted him to have said.

“We should be responsive to it, we should address it, compromises have to be made, there’s no question about that.”

Oyegun also said the APC document on true federalism was still being worked on, and expressed hope that Nigerians would be happy with its proposals.

He said it was necessary that issues on federalism should be addressed in the interest of the country, adding: “We cannot continue to allow the subject to become something that threatens our nation at any turn.”

“So, the earlier we address it, the earlier we show that as a party we are responsive to the feelings of the people, the desires of the people and the wants of the people,” he also said.

“It becomes easier then, to diffuse the kind of stresses that the nation is passing through today. It is [also] my hope that we will begin to get control of the security of this nation.”