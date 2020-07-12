Global COVID-19 tally nears 13m as WHO reports 230,000 cases in one day

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day with 230,370 new infections globally.

It took the world 11 weeks to record that number of cases at the beginning of the pandemic as the total number as of March 11 stood at 245,000.

The new tally eclipses the previous record of 228,102 daily infections which was announced on July 10.

The WHO said deaths remained steady at about 5,000 in the last 24 hours.

The countries with the highest new infections include the Brazil, India, and the United States which also set its new daily record.

A tally by Worldometres, global statistics platform, shows the global COVID-19 cases are less than 100,000 cases away from 13 million infections as of Sunday.

This marks another milestone in the spread of the disease that has so far killed more than 565,000 people in seven months since.

In the United States which remains the most affected country in terms of infections and deaths, a new record was set after the country recorded 66,500 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Florida set the highest daily record among US states with 15,299 new-19 cases Sunday — the highest number of new cases reported in a single day by any state since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The previous record — held by New York — was set on July 10 when the state recorded 12,847 cases.

As Reuters puts it, “if Florida were a country, it would rank fourth in the world for the most new cases a day behind the United States, Brazil and India.

“Its daily increases have already surpassed the highest daily tally reported by any European country during the height of the pandemic there.”

Africa and Nigeria have so far been marginally spared in the pandemic with a total number of 583,700 and 40,000 cases respectively, but experts say this is because of the low number of samples tested.