Gloria Odutola wins 2021 Teachers Naija reality show, gets N37m worth of prizes

Gloria Ekene Odutola
Gloria Ekene Odutola

Gloria Ekene Odutola has won the second edition of Teachers Naija, a Nigerian reality TV show.

Odutola emerged as the winner during the season finale on Sunday.

She is expected to earn N2 million, a two-bedroom apartment worth N35 million, a postgraduate diploma scholarship from the Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners UK (CIEPUK), and an African Union membership certificate.

She also won a tourism ambassadorship by Nantap, CIEPUK membership certificate, and an all-expense-paid trip to an exotic location in Nigeria — it would have been a foreign trip but due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Faremi Mary Oluwabukola, who emerged as the first runner-up, will be going home with N1.5 million, PGDE scholarship by CIEPUK alongside their automatic membership, African Union certificate, trip to an exotic location in Nigeria, and tourism ambassadorship.

The second runner-up was Oyin-Adejobi Morayo Roseline. She will get a N1 million cash prize, a PGDE scholarship by CIEPUK, a membership with CIEPUK, African Union certificate, N30,000 cash prize for being the best in CIEPUK online test.

She also earned herself a tourism ambassadorship, an all-expense-paid trip to an exotic location, tourism tour to Jos, and will be member of the CIEPUK.

The reality show, an initiative of Anub Media Limited, which started on August 3, came to an end on August 22.

It aired on DStv Channel 195 and GoTV Channel 97 from 8 pm to 9 pm daily.

