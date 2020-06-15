Gombe tops new cases as Nigeria’s COVID-19 toll exceeds 16,000

Gombe topped the list of states with new cases on Sunday as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 403 new COVID-19 cases in 19 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The agency annouced the new cases at 11:43pm on Sunday.

While 73 new cases were confirmed for Gombe, a record figure for the state, the figure for Lagos dropped significantly as the state confirmed 68 new cases.

Gombe is now the 12th state with the highest figure of cases with a total of 410 confirmed COVID-19 infections.

The number of recoveries increased from 5,101 to 5,220, while 13 deaths were recorded, and the fatality figure rose from 407 to 420.

A total of 16,085 COVID-19 cases have now been recorded in 35 states and the FCT; Cross River remains the only state in Nigeria yet to record any case of the coronavirus.

403 new cases of #COVID19

Gombe-73

Lagos-68

Kano-46

Edo-36

FCT-35

Nasarawa-31

Kaduna-17

Oyo-16

Abia-15

Delta-13

Borno-13

Plateau-8

Niger-7

Rivers-7

Enugu-6

Ogun-6

Kebbi-3

Ondo-1

Anambra-1

Imo-1

16,085 confirmed

5,220 discharged

420 deaths

Meanwhile, according to the latest situation report released by the NCDC for June 14, more than 10,000 patients out of Nigeria’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are male.

Also, the number of persons who contracted the virus as a result of “unknown exposure” is now well over 11,000.

Nigeria confirmed its index case of the virus on February 27, 2020.