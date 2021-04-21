Gov. Abiodun appeals to JUSUN to end strike

Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, says he can only appeal to the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to end their strike action for Governors to perfect implementation plan of their demand for autonomy.

Members of JUSUN have been on an indefinite strike across Nigeria since April 6 to enforce financial autonomy for the judiciary arm of government as granted by the Nigerian constitution.

Receiving the leaders of the State branches of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) led by a senior advocate of Nigeria, Afolabi Fashanu on a courtesy call to his office on Wednesday, said he stands by the decision of the NGF on the matter.

“The Nigerian Governors’ Forum, has taken a position, I am ready to accept and work with it,” the governor said in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Kunle Somorin.

He noted that the striking workers in the state have so far conducted themselves responsibly. “The way JUSUN has conducted themselves in pressing your demands is praise-worthy. I also appreciate the understanding and now the intervention of lawyers and the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association in our State. You are indeed learned.

“I appreciate the need for separation of powers, especially in the presidential system of government. In Ogun State, we are known for decorum and I can only appeal that we resolve this amicably. We are doing our best to resolve all the grey areas by May. We will continue to do our best,” the governor said.

The governor listed some of the things his government has done for the judiciary in the state. “We have upgraded the courtrooms and gone digital. The judiciary complex and the virtual courtrooms and recording processes have earned us respect across your sector”, he said.

The leader of the NBA team, Afolabi Fashanu, in his remarks, commended the governor for his work in the judiciary sector and said his team will deploy moral persuasion and logic to get JUSUN to show understanding with the State government on their demand and need to end the strike in the interest of justice and democracy.