Gov. Abiodun donates N10m, motorcycles, patrol van to Nigerian legion

Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has donated a sum of N10 million and two motorcycles to the state chapter of the Nigerian Legion while promising to ensure the delivery a patrol van to the retired officers before the end of the week.

Prince Dapo Abiodun who made this known at the Emblem Appeal Launch Week of the Armed Forces and Remembrance Day held at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’s office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta also appealed to public spirited individuals, corporate bodies and organizations to rise up to the challenge of giving support towards caring for the injured and the families of the dead officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces by donating generously towards their continued care.

Abiodun also called on Nigerians to contribute their quota towards ensuring a more secured environment by contributing to the upkeep and welfare of men of the Armed Forces and their dependants, and added that the courteous and generous disposition of the people towards the men of the Armed Forces would help in engendering the much desired symbiotic relationship between the civilian populace and the military in furthering the cause of democratic development of the country.

“I would like to appeal to individuals, corporate bodies and organizations to rise up to the challenge of giving support towards caring for the injured and the families of the dead by donating generously, Nigeria and Nigerians should contribute their quota towards the upkeep and welfare of our fighting men and their dependants,” he said.

Governor Abiodun who also noted that the Nigerian Military would forever remain honoured for it’s gallantry and loyal service to it’s fatherland, commended the military for not only adding the provisions of internal security to it’s schedule, but for also defending the territorial integrity of the country.

The state helmsman who was also full of appreciation to the men of the Nigerian Military for their commitment towards ensuring the security of the country during the period of the lockdown, noted that his administration would remain appreciative of the officers and men of the Armed Forces in the State for their professionalism in handling issues of security during the period.

“For us in Ogun State, we will remain appreciative of the officers and men of the Armed Forces in our State for their professionalism and commitment in assisting our dear State during the events of the past year with hardly any security lapse, on behalf of the Government and people of our State, I express our appreciation to all officers and men of all the security agencies in the State.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Ogun State Chapter, Comrade Oloyede Taofeek while appreciating the state government for it’s continued support to the Legion in the state, disclosed that the Legion was able to acheive a lot of what it couldn’t achieve in the last decade as a result of the generous donation of the state government to their continued development.