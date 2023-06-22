Gov. Abiodun hails appointment of Egbetokun as acting IGP

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated the newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kayode Egbetokun.

Egbetokun’s appointment in acting capacity, pending approval by the Senate, was announced on Monday, alongside those of other Service Chiefs, the National Security Adviser and the Comptroller of Customs (CG).

Egbetokun, an indigene of Ogun State, was a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), prior to his elevation to replace IGP Usman Alkali Baba.

Prince Abiodun, in a statement from the Governor’s Office, said the elevations of Egbetokun and others were well deserved as they possessed the competence to excel in their new positions.

The governor said that the appointment of Egbetokun is an honour to Ogun State, adding that the new IGP, having worked in various commands, formations and departments of the police across the country, would bring his wealth of experience to bear on the job.

Abiodun said: “I congratulate Mr. Kayode Egbetokun on his elevation to the exalted office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This is an honour done to us in Ogun State. I believe in the capacity of the new police helmsman to deliver on his mandate to secure Nigeria.

“I am confident that Egbetokun will bring his wealth of experience, garnered over the years, to bear on his new assignment. Our people are noted for hard work, competence and dignity.

“I believe that the new IGP will meet the expectations of Nigerians in bequeathing a competent, trustworthy, accountable, courageous and honest police force to the nation.”

The governor praised President Tinubu for the confidence reposed in Egbetokun in recognition of his competence and capacity to deliver.