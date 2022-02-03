Gov. Abiodun set to launch health insurance scheme

Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun will on Thursday launch the basic health provision fund and Health Insurance scheme.

The programme will be flagged off at the June 12 Cultural Centre at 10am.

A statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, in Abeokuta on Tuesday said the scheme’s implementation will begin with the vulnerable groups – the children, nursing mothers, aged and the physically challenged.

“The present administration in Ogun State having understood the prevailing economic constraints in the country is aligning with the global and national agenda of pursuing the goal of Universal Health Coverage by the year 2025, thereby establishing the Ogun State Health Insurance Scheme.

“The Ogun State Health Insurance Agency will be responsible for mobilizing financial resources for the scheme, pooling of risks, purchase of health care services for the beneficiaries and performing general oversight functions,” the statement added.

The statement further noted that the basic benefit package of the scheme would cut across both preventive and curative health services, taking into cognisance the prevailing local morbidity and mortality profile, including pre and post-natal care as well as normal delivery.

Beneficiaries of the insurance scheme will be able to access basic health care in primary, secondary, and tertiary facilities.