Gov. Adeleke submits list of commissioners nominees to state assembly

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has submitted list of commissioners and special advisers nominees to the state house of assembly after eight months in office.

A statement by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to the governor on Tuesday in Osogbo, said that the list of the nominees would be read at the plenary session of the assembly when it resumes from its recess next week.

“His Excellency has finalised the commissioners nominees list and submitted same to the assembly.

” The House is resuming next week and expectedly, the speaker will disclose the names of the nominees to his colleagues and screening will commence.

“The governor and the state leadership had done the needful and the public should expect the list to be made public sooner than later.

“The delay was clearly due to many factors, among which are the protracted litigation on the outcome of the governorship election and the general elections.

“The good thing is that the long wait is over and the long awaited list of commissioner nominees is here,” he said.