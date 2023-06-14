Gov Bello sacks Agric Commissioner, 2 others

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Tuesday sacked the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr David Apeh.

Also sacked are Special Adviser to the Governor on Emergency Management, Danladi Isah-Yunusa, and Hajia Maryam Salifu, Part-time Chairman, Kogi State Hotels and Tourism Board.

The sacking of the trio is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Ayoade-Arike, in Lokoja on Tuesday.

Although no reason was given for Apeh’s sack, Ayoade-Arike said that the governor approved the termination of his appointment with immediate effect.

She, however, said that Isah-Yunusa and Salifu were relieved of their appointments because of “misconduct”.