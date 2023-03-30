Gov. Dapo Abiodun, Deputy, House of Assembly members-elect receive Certificates of return

The governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun alongside his Deputy, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele on Thursday at the State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office, Magbon, Abeokuta received their certificates of return for another term of four years.

Prof Adekunle Ajayi, the INEC National Commissioner for Ogun, Osun and Ondo States presented the Certificate of returns to Gov Abiodun and his Deputy, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

Abiodun who is rounding up his first term of four years had in a keenly contested March 18 governorship election polled 276,298 votes to defeat his closest rival and PDP candidate, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, who scored 262,383 votes.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state, Barr Niyi Ijalaye equally presented the Certificate of returns to 25 House of Assembly members-elect remaining that of Ifo State Constituted 1 which is pending due to the scheduled rerun election in one of the polling units slated for April.

Speaking during the presentation, Prof Adekunle Ajayi lauded the peaceful conduct of the poll in the state saying that the use of new technologies such as BVAS and IRev for the first time to enhance the credibility of the electoral process made the 2023 general elections such that was quite anticipated and which ultimately attracted large turn out voters.

He revealed that the general elections might have come and gone but the commission had taken to its kitty the invaluable lessons which would definitely come handy to improve on the subsequent elections.

Prof Ajayi explained that the presentation of certificates was statutory according to section 72 of the Constitution which mandated INEC to issue certificate of return within 14 days to winners of elections it conducted.

Charging the governor and other recipients of the certificate of return to remain committed to serving humanity with their respective positions, Ajayi said that INEC would remain impartial, independent working round the clock to deliver credible and acceptable elections to Nigeria.

Making his short remarks at the occasion, Prince Dapo Abiodun lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for providing enabling environment for credible elections as well as INEC for working day and night to ensure the success of the last poll.

Gov Abiodun equally thanked the security agencies for as well as the people of the state for the coming out to perform their duty and most importantly for deeming it fit to return him for another term.

The governor promised to use the privilege of being elected for another term to continue to pursue programmes and policies that would make life much more abundant for the people urging those who contested the seat with him to join hands with him in building a more prosperous Ogun State.

Dignitaries at the occasion included the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Dimeji Bankole, Sen Adegbenga Kaka, APC State Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi among others.