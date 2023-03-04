Gov. Yahaya Bello apologises to Christians in Gombe

The governor of Gombe State, Muhammed Yahaya, apologized to the local Christians on Saturday.

The governor apologized, but he did not specify what he was sorry about. Instead, he said that because people are fallible, he believed it was important to seek forgiveness and a new beginning.

He made the appeal at a dialogue hosted by the Gombe state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria at the banquet hall of Government House.

According to our source, there are audiovisuals and letters being distributed in public that portray the governor as a persecutor of the church and call on adherents to reject him on March 11 of 2023.

Yet, among the complaints leveled at the administration are the choice of the Mai Tangle stool and the appointment of Beatrice Iliya as Chief Justice.

The governor emphasized that elections “should be achievement oriented and infrastructural development that has direct impact to the people as a guiding consideration” rather than being based on feelings.

If elected into office, he also expressed regret to the Christian community for any wrongdoing committed against them and vowed not to repeat it during his second term in office.

Like in every human endeavor, I and this administration might have made mistakes, he claimed. I kindly ask the group to forget and set the state’s development on a new route.

While thanking the people for giving him their support in 2019, he listed some of his administration’s accomplishments, such as the provision of high-quality healthcare facilities, educational advancement, improved road infrastructure, and, most importantly, the widespread peace and security in the state.

The governor added that when he took office in 2019, he inherited a massive amount of debt and crumbling infrastructure in all sectors, which forced his administration to act quickly to fix them during its first term.

He also urged the Christian community to vote for him once more in order to preserve the state’s progress.

In order to link the state with the central government and take use of its inherent advantages, he utilized the occasion to urge the population to turn out in droves to vote for the APC’s candidates in the upcoming elections.

Zubair Umar, the Director-General of the APC Campaign Organization, had stated that the interactive meeting was necessary to clarify some misunderstandings and impressions regarding the State Governor and the administration. He urged those present to be sincere in their remarks.

Professor Ibrahim Njodi, secretary to the state government, thanked the Christian community for attending the conference in large numbers and warned them to ignore any bad audiovisual messages that are influenced by media views.

Additionally speaking, Rev. Abare Kalla, the chairman of the North East CAN, praised the governor’s foresight in calling the meeting, his candor in clearing up any misperceptions, and his request for pardon from the Christian community for any wrongdoing on his part or by the policies and programs of his administration.

At the conclusion of the interactive meeting, the Christian community unanimously decided to pardon the governor and vowed to work tirelessly on his behalf to win re-election for a second term.