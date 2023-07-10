Gov. Zulum bans metal scavenging in Borno

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has announced total ban on metal scavenging in the state with immediate effect.

The governor said on Monday that an Executive Order will be issued to that effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zulum announced the ban when sighted metals vandalised by scavengers from government structures, during a visit to Bulumkutu area of Maiduguri.

“All those things are government properties, you can see street lights and communication towers. Such acts can sabotage the activities of state and Federal Governments.

“We can’ t allow that to continue, I want to condemn and to announce the ban on metal scavenging in Borno till further notice.

“I will sign an Executive Order banning all forms of metal scavenging in Borno,” Zulum said.

He observed that many scavengers have lost their lives to insurgents in the bid to vandalise items from deserted communities.

NAN reports that on July 7, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps arrested six suspects for vandalising NITEL communication mast in Chiki village, Chibok Local Government Area.