Governor Abiodun mourns APC chieftain, Pa Fohun Abiola, condoles family, associates

Governor Dapo Abiodun has commiserated with the family, associates, and loved ones of Pa Fohun Abiola, who was until his death, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun Central Senatorial District.

The governor, who said his heart was full with grief, hailed the late elder statesman as having led a life with invaluable leadership and fatherly qualities.

The Governor said: “With a heart laden with grief, I extend my sincere condolences to the family, associates and loved ones of Pa Fohun Abiola, Chairman for the All Progressives Congress, APC in Ogun Central Senatorial District.

“Pa Fohun Abiola will be greatly missed not only for his fatherly role to all but also for the invaluable and impeccable leadership he gave in our great party as well as in his immediate and larger community.”

Governor Abiodun said Pa Abiola left behind positive legacies worthy of emulation, as they were indelible.

“Pa Fohun Abiola will be remembered for the principles he left behind that will guide generations to come to live a life worth celebrating even in death,” the governor stated.

He prayed for the departed soul of the deceased to rest in peace.

“As we pray for God’s divine support to his loved ones to pass through this grief, we pray eternal peace for Pa Abiola,” he added