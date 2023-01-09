Governor Adeleke Approves New Transport Management System for Osun State

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has announced a new transport management system for Osun state with a triple objective of securing the motor parks, creating thousands of jobs, and increasing the state’s internally generated revenue.

In a statement by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the State Governor described the new transport management model as “a fulfillment of his earlier promise to sanitize the current park system and ensure commuters enjoy a new lease of safe and secured transportation”

The State Governor who reiterated the need to overhaul the state transport system said the approved new structure has a supervisory Disciplinary Committee to supervise all the activities of the two sectors in the transport system namely Vehicles and Cycles.

“The composition of the Transport Disciplinary Committee is 11 team members as follows:

1. Representative of Commissioner of Works and Transport, office of transportation

2. Representative of Commissioner of Finance

3. Representative of Consultant

4. Representative of OIRS

5. Alhaji Fakorede Rauf

6. Barr. Jola Akintola

7. Chief Olusola Adedokun

8. Rev. Olaleye Edward Onipede

9. Mr Bamidele Isiaka

10. Mr OyeyemiI Dauda Olamilekan

11. Mr. Animashaun Adeshina taofeek

“The Disciplinary Committee will swear in Comrade WAKEEL NURUDEEN OLURONBI for the Vehicle sector of the Transport System and Comrade OYENIYI SIKIRU AYOBAMI to head the Cycles sector.

” It is a one-ticketing system approach across the state and it will create thousands of temporary jobs in Osun state. The new policy will boost our revenue-generating capacity and help improve our economy.

“In addition, this new system will eradicate the insecurity, destruction of properties, and killings experienced by commuters when rival union groups attack each other. Moving forward, nobody should be caught fighting or causing any kind of unrest in our parks or roads”, the statement explained.

Elchanan Projects and Concepts Limited is the consultant that will supervise the overall implementation of the transport sector reform.