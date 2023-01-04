Governor Adeleke vows to enforce due process.

In especially when it comes to matters involving the state’s chieftaincy, Governor Ademola Adeleke has reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the rule of law and enforcing due process.

On January 3, 2023, while accepting the committee’s report on chieftaincy affairs from its members, led by its chairman, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, he made this declaration.

On November 29, 2022, Governor Ademola Adeleke formally established the Committee, giving it the task of investigating the contention surrounding the chieftaincy affairs of Osun state, particularly about all kingship appointments made following the July 16th governorship election of Osun state.

When presenting the committee’s report to Governor Adeleke, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, the chairman, said that its members had carried out their responsibilities in a just and equitable manner without sacrificing the committee’s objectives.

According to him, the committee produced comprehensive recommendations to help the state government make future decisions regarding chieftaincy problems in the Osun state.

In his response, Governor Adeleke praised the Committee for carefully carrying out its duties and keeping its promise to analyze the report and put its suggestions into practice.

While declaring that his government will uphold the rule of law in its entirety, he stressed that the Committee’s findings, if followed, would let the state’s citizens live in peace about conventional ruling affairs.

Governor Adeleke promised, “I would assure complete respect for the rule of law and due process will be the guiding principles in all acts being taken under my government.

Prince Kola Adewusi, the deputy governor, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye, Mr. Samuel Aina, the head of service, Prof. Wale Oladipo, and Akogun Lere Oyewumi, a PDP senatorial candidate for Osun West, among others, were present at the event.