Governors defecting from PDP to APC lack conscience – Wike

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, says his colleagues defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) lack conscience and cannot be trusted.

This is coming two days after an aide of Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara state, said his principal, who was elected under the PDP, will join the ruling party with “the national and state assembly members as well as the PDP executives from all levels of the state”.

In May, Ben Ayade, Cross River governor, dumped the PDP for the APC.

Speaking on Tuesday during the inauguration of a road in Port Harcourt, the state capital, Wike said it is hypocritical of the APC to demonise the PDP, yet turn around to poach members of the same party.

“People who could not win ordinary election. The party used technicality and went to court and got victory. Now, they say they are leaving the party. Hopeless, shameless human beings. People who have no conscience,” Wike said.

“Bring everything you have against me, I will not join you. Rivers state will not join you. Even if it is only Rivers state in this country, we will continue to be Peoples Democratic Party.”

Wike also accused the federal government of blackmailing some PDP governors and members to join the ruling party.