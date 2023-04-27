Governors to meet Buhari over RMAFC’s new revenue sharing formula

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) is expected to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over the new revenue sharing formula put together by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The NGF had called on Buhari to send a draft legislation on the new formula to the national assembly before his tenure comes to an end on May 29.

The governors held a meeting on the matter, among other issues, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Aminu Tambuwal, chairman of the forum and governor of Sokoto, said they also discussed stamp duties that had been withheld by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“We discussed the new revenue formula submitted to Mr President by the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission and the need for us to approach Mr President on the need for him to present the new draft formula to the national assembly before this administration winds up,” Tambuwal said.

“We also discussed the issue of stamp duties that have been held, both the federal government and the states that are warehoused in the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“We are working to make sure that it is released for disbursements to both the federal government and state.

The Sokoto governor said the NGF has worked in a bipartisan approach for the benefit of the citizens.

“The NGF is actually doing well in terms of bringing governors together, working together for national interest, for the interests of the states,” he said.

Tambuwal added that there has been unity among the governors on national issues.