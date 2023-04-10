Governors under pressure over security vote spending

By
Friday Ajagunna
-
0
Nigerian-Governors Forum
Nigerian-Governors Forum

Fed agencies NFIU, EFCC seek movement of account to CBN for proper monitoring

Governors have come under more pressure over how they spend security votes.

The Federal Government has barred state and local governments from operating security votes with commercial banks.

Any governor who desires to deploy their security votes in cash must open a special account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) specifically for that purpose.

These measures are to keep the two tiers under close watch on their use of cash.

