Group reaches out to over 5,000 vulnerable persons in Maiduguri

Over 5,000 victims of insurgency in Maiduguri, have benefitted from food, non-food items curtesy of a campaign group, promoting the Presidential candidature of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

The gesture which is part of a Youth Mandate group is expected to cushion the effect of the boko haram insurgency.

Son of the APC Vice Presidential candidate and founder of the ‘Youth Mandate Group’ Ameer Kashim Shettima alongside the group’s vice president Sadiq Bunu provided the items to bring relieve to victims of insurgency in the state.

The youth mandate group also during the event commended Governor Babagana Zulum for his relentless efforts in the post-insurgency recovery initiatives.

According to the group, Governor Zulum has shown an outstanding leadership abilities under the APC-led administration and applauded the efforts of security agencies and the state’s resilient people for the relative peace that is being enjoyed by all communities.

They assured that the Tinubu/Shettima ticket is of a renewed hope for the downtrodden.

The beneficiaries thanked effort of the group for the assistance and prayed for the party’s success in the 2023 general election.

Aside the food distribution, the Youth Mandate group also provided medical outreach and cash assistance to the people.

The group also visited BATKSM call center and were briefed by the coordinator Mahmud Muhammad on the ongoing project at the center.

Meanwhile, a tournament was organized by the group for youths in Maiduguri where team Asiwaju emerged victorious with 2 goals to 1.