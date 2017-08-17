Group urges IGP to fish out attackers of EFCC office

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has denounced the attack.on the premises of the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) located at Wuse Zone 7, Abuja, describing it as not only cowardly but also devilish.

MURIC in a statement by its director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, said the attack is an open challenge to the Nigerian security agencies, stating that even a kindergarten kid can easily guess those behind the attack.

“Desperate attempts have been made to get the EFCC boss out of the anti-graft body. These attempts included subterfuge, blackmail and harassment but they all failed to yield the required result. Yesterday’s attack shows that looters of the Nigerian treasury are tired of using a willing National Assembly (NASS) to achieve its diabolical objective. This explains their resort to armed confrontation.

“Though disheartening, the invasion of EFCC headquarters has opened another phase in the war against corruption. It has revealed very clearly that looters will stop at nothing to frustrate the ongoing anti-graft war. They are ready to shed blood.

“MURIC calls for a strong response to this cowardly act. All arms of the Nigerian security agencies have a duty to unveil the identity of the hoodlums and their sponsors. EFCC headquarters and other offices must be well fortified from now on with quick-response squads on permanent standby.

“We charge Nigerians to renew their commitment to the war against corruption. This is a war between light and darkness, a struggle between truth and falsehood, a tussle between good and evil. There must be no retreat, no surrender. We must not allow agents of darkness to overwhelm EFCC. It is about our future and the destiny of generations yet unborn.

“To this end, we commend the resilience, steadfastness and outstanding courage of the duo of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo. In particular, we appreciate their refusal to succumb to undue pressure from the NASS, their iron-cast political will to prosecute the war against corruption, their personal sacrifices and their commitment to prudence.

“As we round up, we urge the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Director General of the Department of State Security (DSS) to rise to the occasion, accept the challenge thrown by the attackers and bring them to book within a reasonable time.

“The personal safety of EFCC operatives must be guaranteed and this is the responsibility of our security agencies. Only thus can they be able to concentrate on their special assignments. Only thus can confidence be restored in the ability of the Federal Government to effectively prosecute the war against corruption.”