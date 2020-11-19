Gunmen attack ex-gov Dickson’s residence, kill policeman

A police officer guarding the residence of Seriake Dickson, a former governor of Bayelsa, in Sagbama local government area of the state, has been shot dead.

The officer was killed while trying to prevent the attackers from breaking into the house.

According to Asinim Butswat, police spokesperson in Bayelsa, the gunmen, who struck in the early hours of Thursday, came in three speedboats.

“Unknown gunmen in three speedboats who came through the Forcados River attempted to invade the residence of Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson at the riverine community of Toru-Orua, Sagbama Local Government Area, but were repelled by Policemen on duty,” he said in a statement.

“An Inspector of Police who sustained gunshot injuries resulting from the fierce encounter with the gunmen later died and his corpse has been deposited at the mortuary.

“The Command condoles with the family and relatives of the Inspector of Police who fought gallantly with his team to prevent the gunmen from invading the residence.”

Butswat said Mike Okoli, commissioner of police, has visited the scene.

He added that investigation into the incident is ongoing.