Gunmen kidnap APC chairman in Ekiti

By
Akinade Adepoju
-
0
Paul Omotisho,
Paul Omotisho,

Gunmen kidnapped the Ekiti State’s chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Paul Omotisho, on Saturday.

APC’s Publicity Secretary in Ekiti, Segun Dipe, stated at Ado-Ekiti that the assailants abducted Omotisho as he was driving on the Agbado-Ekiti/Imesi-Ekiti Road.

“The chairman was driving in a Toyota Venza car when the assailants seized him.

“The gunmen shot at one of his tyres to immobilise the vehicle after which they seized and drove him off in a Toyota Hilux van.

“He was alone in the car when the incident happened.

“Security agencies – the police and Amotekun Corps (the Southwest security outfit) – have been alerted and they are working on the incident,’’ Dipe stated.

Reacting to the abduction, police spokesman in Ekiti, DSP Sunday Abutu, said the police would make a statement on the abduction after getting clear information.

Previous articleBrain drain poses great challenges to institutions in Africa – AAU
Next articleRelief for motorists in Lagos as FG re-opens Eko Bridge

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.