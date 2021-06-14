Gunmen kill 12 in fresh attack on Plateau community

Gunmen have killed 12 people in an attack on Kushe community, Kuru District, Jos south LGA of Plateau.

Five persons were also injured in the attack.

The gunmen reportedly invaded the community on Sunday night about 9pm and began shooting.

Ubah Ogaba, Plateau police spokesman, confirmed the incident.

“The Plateau state police command received a report that 10 persons were shot dead in a drinking joint at Sabon Layi, Kuru in Jos South LGA by yet to be identified gunmen who drove in with a Hilux and shot sporadically,” Ogaba said.

“Personnel of the command and the military have been deployed in the affected area. The commissioner of police has ordered an immediate investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing and to bring the perpetrators of that dastardly act to book.”

The injured are said to be receiving treatment at a hospital.

Patrick Mandung, the district head of Kuru, who also confirmed the incident, said the gunmen moved from house to house shooting at people.

Mandung, who described the incident as “unfortunate” called on the government and security agencies to intensify efforts at securing the people.

“This is a very unfortunate situation; that 12 persons were murdered in cold blood for no reason,” he said.

“This is sad and disheartening; I condemn it in totality. I call on the government to be intentional and proactive in ensuring the safety of citizens.

“Security agencies must fish out the killers of my people and do all within their constitutional powers to put an end to this cycle of killings.”

Dachung Bagos, lawmaker representing Jos south federal constituency, also condemned the killings.

Bagos, who visited the scene of the attack, decried the spate of killings in his constituency and the state.

“This is very sad and unfortunate; that 12 able-bodied men were killed for no reason. This is a failure to secure the lives and property of citizens. This is why we have been clamouring for state police because, with such arrangements, insecurity will drastically reduce.

“I don’t know if the government is waiting for this to happen to public figures before it beefs up security in our communities.”

Earlier in the month, Christopher Dega, senior special assistant on security matters to Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue, was killed in Plateau by gunmen.