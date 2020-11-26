Gunmen kill Ondo Monarch

Suspected kidnappers have killed a first class traditional ruler in Ondo State, the Oluifon of Ifon in Ose local government, Oba Isreal Adeusi.

Oba Adeusi was said to have been shot at about 5:50pm near Elegbeka village along the Benin-Akure highway while returning to his community after a meeting in Akure.

Sources said he was confirmed dead at a private hospital he was rushed to.

It was gathered that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu canceled all his official engagement when he heard of the killing.

He was said to be on his way to Ifon to apparently stall any attack on non-indigenes of the state in the area.

The kidnappers were said to have also abducted two persons at the same spot.

Ondo Police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the killing, said all police Divisions within the Ondo North axis have been mobilised to arrest the perpetrators.