Gunmen kill RCCG Pastor, abduct seven church members during vigil in Ogun

Unknown gunmen on Saturday stormed a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), in Abule-Ori in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, killing the Pastor and abducting seven worshippers.

The Commander of the Ogun State government owned security outfit, So-Safe Corps, Soji Ganzallo, who confirmed the incident, said his officers rescued the seven church members and killed one of the kidnappers during the operation.

Director of Information and Public Relations of So-Safe, Moruf Yusuf, in a statement he made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, said the incident occurred at about 12am on Saturday, July 1.

Ganzallo said “the special operation team of the Corps, Owode-Egba Zonal Command, under ACC Jimoh Rasaki Omoniyi, received a distress call that some members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Desires of Nations Parish, under Ogun Province 22, Abule-Ori in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area were attacked during a vigil, while seven members of the church were kidnapped and the pastor killed.”

According to him, officers of the Corps were charged to go after the suspects and ensure that the kidnapped victims were rescue unhurt, stating that “the officers swung into action immediately.”

Ganzallo further disclosed that the efforts of the corps yielded a positive result as “the seven victims were rescued unhurt, while one of the kidnappers was killed and many of the suspects sustained serious injury during exchange of gun fire.”

He added that the joint team of the Police and the So-Safe Corps are after the fleeing suspected kidnappers to capture them alive.

He disclosed that the body of the dead kidnapper had been deposited in a nearby morgue.