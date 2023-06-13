Hilda Baci certified as world record holder for longest cooking marathon

The Guinness World Record has certified Hilda Baci as the holder of the record for the longest cooking marathon.

The organisation broke the news in a blog post on Tuesday.

“Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes,” the post reads.

In May, Baci undertook an attempt to break the record of 87 hours 45 minutes set by Lata Tondon, the India chef, in 2019.

She cooked over 100 pots of food during her four-day kitchen stint.

GWR, however, said seven hours were deducted from her 100-hour stint “because mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt”.

“Hilda attempted to set a record of 100 hours, however, almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt,” the post added.

“As with all ‘longest marathon’ records, the participant is permitted a five-minute rest break for every continuous hour of activity. These rest breaks can be accumulated if not taken. They were the only times Hilda could use the bathroom or sleep during the attempt.”

The development comes amid ongoing attempt by Damilola Adeparusi, the Ekiti chef, to attain a new of 120-hour.