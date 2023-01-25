Hoodlums attack Peter Obi after Labour Party rally in Katsina

Following a successful rally in Katsina state, hoodlums attacked Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, and members of his campaign crew.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Diran Onifade, Head of Media for the Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, acknowledged the occurrence and decried the assault on the candidate.

Afterward, our candidate had a very successful rally at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium after meeting with ladies in a town hall setting, according to Mr. Onifade.

“However, when traveling to the airport, thugs threw big stones from the driver’s side of the automobile our candidate was sitting in, severely damaging it.

“To God’s glory, Mr. Obi and the other car occupants were unharmed. Another group of criminals then flung stones outside the stadium, damaging many vehicles, including one belonging to our official stage crew”.

