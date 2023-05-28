Hoodlums invade, hijack radio station in Ibadan

Hoodlums reportedly hijacked Amuludun 99.1 FM, a community-based radio station owned by the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) in Ibadan, in the early hours of Sunday.

The radio station, Vanguard learnt, was hijacked around 6 am on Sunday.

A member of staff of the station informed our correspondent that the suspects invaded the station with various forms of charms.

“That is what we witnessed this morning. They hijacked the station around 6 am. But they had been at the station before that time”

“They came with various forms of charms. They woke our staff, who were sleeping. Some of our staff have fled.”

“We are yet to see some of our staff. But the security (personnel) are on ground now,” he said.

Another source said that the station has gone off the air.

The General Manager of the station, Stephen Agbaje, confirmed the development in a telephone call but stressed that the situation has been brought under control by the security agencies, adding that some arrests have been made.

“Some group of agitators came around in the night and took over the station, but the situation has been brought under control by the security agents.”

“They were able to recover the station, and some arrests have been made,” he said.