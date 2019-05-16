Hoodlums raid Ogun APC secretariat, cart away vital documents

Hoodlums, on Wednesday night, broke into the Ogun State Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress(APC) on Abiola Way, Abeokuta and carted away vital documents.

Derin Adebiyi, who takes custody of the Secretariat, told reporters that all offices and floors in the two- storey building were raided by suspected hoodlums.

Adebiyi explained the hoodlums also destroyed properties such as air conditioners, television sets and chairs in all the offices, stressing that the air conditioners and televisions were mere decoys to mask motives, as none of them were taken away from the complex except documents.

Adebiyi later took reporters round the facility where, he disclosed that the hoodlums gained entry through the roof top of each of the offices ransacked.

Adebiyi said the intention of the vandals remained unknown but suspicious.

He said further that it might not be unconnected with an attempt to destabilise the party as Governor Ibikunle Amosun winds down his administration.

He said: “The attack was massive and destructive. All offices were broken into including those of the chairman, the state secretary, the organizing secretary, among others.

“The attack witnessed vandalisation of property, such as air conditions, pumping machine, ceilings, chairs and television sets. The offices were ransacked while important files and documents were taken away.

“The intention of masterminds remain unknown but suspicious. This is because it is coming at the twilight of the Governor Ibikunle Amosun administration that prides itself of eight years peaceful coexistence and security of lives and property.

“The Ogun State chapter condemns the incident in the strongest terms as barbaric and uncalled for. This trend is worrisome as it is believed that the incident targeted at destabilizing activities of the party as the governor winds down.

“We wish to state that the Ogun State chapter of APC is a peaceful and law abiding political party. Our party believes in the rule of law and due process. In this regards, the party has reported the matter to the security agencies for investigation.”