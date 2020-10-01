How postage stamps have documented Nigeria’s journey from Independence – NIPOST Boss

Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Postal Service, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi on Thursday expressed satisfaction that NIPOST has been able to play a pivotal role in the documentation of the Nigerian journey till date.

As part of the Nigeria-At-60 celebration, NIPOST in collaboration with Freedom Park held a two-day stamp exhibition in Lagos just as Adewusi said the Post occupies a strategic position in the socio-economic spectrum of Nigeria.

Adewusi also revealed that the organisation is envisioning a situation where the Post Office would serve as a one-stop shop.

Speaking at the event, NIPOST boss said it was significant “to celebrate the successes we have made as a country, which are documented in miniature artifacts, howbeit, with BOLD STATEMENTS OF OUR NATIONHOOD.”

He said, “It is of utmost importance to say that we are gathered today not just to witness the opening ceremony of this epic exhibition, but also Nigerian Postal Service, (NIPOST) as a partner in this project, plays a strategic role in the socio-economic and political spectrum of our country.

“It has, over the years, documented Nigeria’s story through issuing of postage stamps for the purpose of education and preservation of our national heritage among others.

“Interestingly today, we are showcasing these stamps to inform, educate, entertain and remind the general public of the historic events that occurred in the time past.

He noted that NIPOST has been able to diversify its services with the help of Information Technology.

He explained that NIPOST is involved in the provision of basic financial services through financial inclusion to people without access to such services.

Saying that Nigeria is not the only country experiencing changes in the post business, Adewusi said the impact of information technology is inevitable. He however that it is the same information technology that enables NIPOST to diversify and offer more effective services to customers.

He said “The postal sector, the world over, is undergoing a process of reformation. The rapid development of new information technology has affected the postal sector in a number of ways. This disruptive technology has substituted letter writing, that is, physical mail, on one hand but on the other hand offers the Post expanded customers base who have migrated to online transactions.

“In NIPOST, we have diversified our services with the help of Information Technology in order to serve our customers better and to improve our revenue.

“NIPOST today is involved in the provision of basic financial service through financial inclusion (saving, payment, money transfers) to people without access to such services particularly in the rural areas of our country.

“We are envisioning a situation where the Post office would serve as a one-stop shop, where one can access a number of government services through our e-government platform, without having to go through the rigours of extensive travels to locate these services as it is presently the case. NIPOST is collaborating with related government agencies to achieve this in the nearest possible time.”

The Nigeria-at-60 exhibition is a 15-day programme presented by the Lagos Philatelic Club in collaboration with Freedom Park, Lagos.

The exhibition featuring words, images and voices is themed “Memoirs…1960-2020: The Formation of a Nation”.

The PMG, in the company of the President, Lagos Philatelic Club, Mr. Adebayo Fadairo and other dignitaries, was conducted through every section of the Freedom Park facility.

Other dignitaries at the event were Bayo Fakorede, Acting Managing Director/CEO, Staco Insurance Plc, Dr. Mike Umoh, Lagos NIPOST Zonal Manager; Theo Lawson, Head, Freedom Park; Miss Iyabo Aboaba, Chief Operating Officer, Freedom Park; General Manager, Philatelic Bureau, Funmi Esiri; Taiye Olaniyi, Patron, Lagos Philatelic Club and the exhibition curator, Mr. Olaseni Gansallo.