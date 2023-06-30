I could have had my share of benefit from petrol subsidy payment – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says he will not partake in the economic destruction of the country by retaining the petrol subsidy.

According to NAN, Tinubu spoke on Thursday at a reception in his honour by the Lagos state government.

The president said the bleeding of the country’s finances through the petrol subsidy should never be allowed to continue under any guise.

“We will be needing the necessary resources to achieve the promise we made to Nigerians during our campaign,” he said.

“We need to stop the bleeding of our finances through fuel subsidy and the arbitrary exchange regime. We have no choice.

“We have to re-engineer the effectiveness of control and management of our resources in order to meet the obligations owed to Nigerians.

“I could have said yes I want a share of my benefit and participate in the arbitrage. But no, God forbid. That’s not why you elected me.”

The president said Nigerians would continue to see new and better initiatives that would benefit both the young and old.

Tinubu pledged to work with the national assembly and state governors to achieve the renewed hope agenda of his administration.

On his part, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, said his colleagues are in full support of the policies and programmes of the current administration.

Sanwo-Olu said the support of the state governors is important for the realisation of the dream of a better Nigeria.

Also speaking, Godswill Akpabio, senate president, promised to work with the executive arm of the government to ensure that Nigerians enjoy the dividends of democracy.

“With what the president has done in Lagos, we are assured that Nigeria is in safe hands,” Akpabio said.

“We didn’t know this was the plan you had for the country, we wouldn’t have contested with you at the party primaries.

“These few decisions you have taken have served as a catalyst for the country’s development.”

Akpabio said Lagos has been a model of development for states in Nigeria, adding that the man that did the framework can also do it for Nigeria.

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, governor of Kwara, said the governors are in support of Tinubu’s quest to reposition the economy of the country.

“The removal of the petroleum subsidy and reversal of the arbitrary exchange regime was the right step in repositioning the country,” AbdulRazaq said.

Raji Fashola, a former governor of Lagos who was also at the event, assured the president of their continued support.

“We want you to know that we are only a phone call away. Whenever you need us, any of the classes that you have mentored, we are ready to serve you once again,” he said.