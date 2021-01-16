I did not secure any injunction to stop probe of SARS – Obi

Barr. Valentine Obienyem, Special Adviser to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Presidential Candidate in the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has dismissed as fake news, reports that his principal has secured a court injunction to stop the probe of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

“Kindly disregard the news as fake. There is absolutely no truth in the news,” Obienyem said on in a statement on Friday.

He noted that “Mr. Peter Obi is not SARS and could not have secured any injunction in a matter where he has no locus.”

Obienyem pointed out that “it is SARS and not Peter Obi that is being probed”, adding: “It is only enemies of progress that try relentless to link Obi to the probe that he is not part of.”