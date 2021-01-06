I didn’t issue any statement on FCMB MD’s paternity scandal, says REAN VP

Adetunji Iromini, vice-president of the Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN), has dismissed a statement credited to him on the paternity scandal involving Adam Nuru, managing director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB).

There had been dust over allegations that Nuru had an affair with Moyo Thomas, a former FCMB staff, resulting in the death of Tunde Thomas, her husband.

A petition initiated by the deceased’s friend had claimed that Tunde died of depression after discovering that his supposed two children with Moyo belong to the FCMB MD.

Amid the drama trailing the scandal, a statement purportedly signed by Iromini on behalf of Moyo’s family had claimed that Tunde was the real father of the two children.

But reacting on Tuesday, Iromini dismissed the now-viral statement, explaining that it was not issued by him as claimed.

Iromini, who doubles as the founder of SolarCentric Technologies, also quashed claims of being a member of Moyo’s family.

“I have in the last couple of days been inundated with telephone calls and messages over a press statement purportedly signed by me on behalf of the Thomas family over the paternity scandal allegedly involving Moyo Thomas and the current Managing Director of First City Monument Bank, Adam Nuru,” the statement read.

“It is unfortunate that otherwise reputable organisations could publish the statement without properly verifying the authenticity of the purported statement. I hereby categorically state that I am not a member of Moyo and Tunde’s family I did not issue such a statement.”

The REAN vice president said he had already directed his lawyers to take legal action against media organisations that published the unverified reports.

“In the meantime, I have asked my lawyers to take action against media organisations that have published the tissue of lies. Members of the public are therefore advised to ignore the purported statement as it is nothing but fake news,” he added.

The development comes days after FCMB said it was reviewing the allegations against Nuru.